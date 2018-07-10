Obituaries

Charles “Nick” Smith, Harriman

Mr. Charles “Nick” Smith, age 68, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born September 18, 1949 in Harriman, Tennessee. Nick was a plumber and a member of the Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Beecher Smith and Lucynthia Ola McDonald Smith; wife, Shirley Smith; and brothers, Thomas Leeper Smith, Jim Smith, Billy Don Smith, and Jack Dewayne Smith.

Survivors include:

Sisters: Diana Futrell (Elmer “Mo” Steelman) of Rockwood, TN

Cindy Strader of Roddy Community of Rhea County, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Charles “Nick” Smith.

