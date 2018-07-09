Obituaries

Leonard Keith Sharp, Andersonville

Leonard Keith Sharp, age 83 of Andersonville passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1935 in Andersonville, TN to the late William Leonard and Kathleen Eberle Sharp. Keith was a member of the Andersonville Baptist Church. He retired from Stower Machine Company. Keith was also a welder and loved farming. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rose Ann Foster Sharp and son-in-law, Kenny Green.

Survivors:

Daughters Janet Boland & Joel Andersonville, TN

Jane Green Andersonville, TN

Joann Leinart & Steve Clinton, TN

Sisters Kathleen Wallace Andersonville, TN

Ruth McCarty Clinton, TN

Marie Ann McCarty Missouri

Grand Daughters Jessica Jenik and Rebecca Sartan

Great Grand Daughters Julia Brier, Caroline Hamm and Peyton & Harper Jenik

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Andersonville Baptist Church.

Celebration Of Life: 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Andersonville Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Lakin officiating.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

You may also view Keith’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

