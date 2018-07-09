Obituaries

Dorothy Loraine Posey, Harriman

Dorothy Loraine Posey, age 82, of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, loved gardening and was a Sunday school teacher. Dorothy was retired from Kayser Roth after 45 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Posey; and daughters, Devita Waller and Arnitha Byington.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carmelia and James Jeffers; son, John Wayne Greene; grandchildren, Ricky Cooke, Jason Green, Tabitha & Jamie Thomas, Ketbia & Daniel Johnson, Sarah Wynn and Linda Calloway; and sisters and brother, Irene, Linda, Alice, Ruth, Mary & Harold.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 13, 10 a.m., with Knowlin Moore officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Posey Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

