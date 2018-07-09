Obituaries

Alice Roberts McKinney, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Alice Roberts McKinney, age 98, of Emory Heights Community in Harriman, passed away July 7, 2018 at Harriman Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She is preceded by her husband: Clarence J. “Red” McKinney.

Parents: Benjamin Harrison & Ilah Emaline Goodrich Roberts.

Sisters: Myrtle Roberts Turpin, Mildred Edna Roberts, Margie Bell Roberts and Aggie Roberts.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Clarence E. “Buddy & Mary McKinney, and Roger Keith “Rod” & Dannise McKinney.

Daughter: Linda Gale Neal.

Grandchildren: Michael Wade & Sherry Neal, Tammy Neal & Lester Jeffers, Roger McKinney & fiancé Rachael Lambeth, Stacy Moore & Brian Suddath.

Great grandchildren: Cassidy Nicole Neal & fiancée Garrett Brown, Justin Michael Neal, Kevin Jeffers and Tristan Hooper.

The family will meet Tuesday July 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Emory Heights Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to South Harriman Baptist Church vehicle fund.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the McKinney family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

