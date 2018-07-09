Obituaries

Everett Massengill, Kingston

Everett Massengill, Ten out of Ten people eventually die, but only 1 out of 700,000 get struck by lightning. Which is fitting, because if you ask anyone lucky enough to meet him, Everett Massengill was easily one in a million. Everett Massengill died just before 5pm on Friday July 6th at his home in Kingston, TN. Gifted with true charisma and an unyielding work ethic, he combined both working as a telephone repairman for BellSouth for 37 years and serving as a member of the Roane County School Board for 28 consecutive years. Most notably as Chairman, Everett spearheaded the building and development of Midway Middle School. Known for having a deep pride and compassion for everyone around him, he was a revered figure within the community and will be more than missed. Everett was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church, A United States Army Veteran, and a member of Union Lodge #38 F & AM in Kingston, TN. Preceded in death by parents Melvin Massengill and Daisy Russell Massengill; Sisters Carolyn Daugherty, Novella Armes and Brother in law Randall Armes.

Survived by wife Nancy Strange Massengill of Kingston TN; Daughter Terri (Roy) Comer, Green Cove Springs, FL; Son Eric (Chrissy) Massengill of Kingston, TN.

Grandchildren: Zane (Lulu) Comer of New York, NY, Grayson Comer of Green Cove Springs, FL, Josie Massengill, Ville Massengill and Noah Halliburton -all of Kingston, TN.

Siblings: Ralph (Robin) Massengill, Glen (JoAnne) Massengill, Gary (Gail) Massengill, and Geraldine (Jerry) Mehlhorn, sister in law Margaret Strange Morgan and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 9pm Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Midway Middle School. The body will lie-in-state from 1 until 2pm Tuesday at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston followed by the funeral service at 2pm with Pastor Don Long, Zane Comer, Grayson Comer and Pastor Gary Massengill officiating. Followed by a Masonic Memorial Service conducted by Union Lodge #38 F & AM. Burial to follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Pallbearers: Zane Comer, Grayson Comer, Michael Massengill, Jason Massengill, Matthew Mehlhorn, Robbie Armes and David Alexander. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

