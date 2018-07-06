Obituaries

Larry Joe Phillips, Clinton (formerly of Caryville)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Larry Joe Phillips, age 63 of Clinton, formerly of Caryville, passed away peacefully in the home of his niece in Caryville, Tennessee on May 27, 2018 surrounded by those whom he loved and treasured most, his family. Larry enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, reading the Bible, playing his guitar and singing, and being a mentor to help spread the word of God, but above all, he loved Jesus. He is preceded in death by his parents: Rev. Link and Stella Overton Phillips, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife: Bernice Phillips, son: Shaman Daniel Phillips and children: Christian, Quinton, Chaz and Naveah of Dunkirk, IN, Briana Cody of Wartburg, TN. Daughter Andrea Phillips Sheets and children: Caitlyn and Mason of Dunkirk, IN. Great Grandchildren: Kaylynn and Weston Of Wartburg, TN Alivia of Dunkirk, IN.

Survivors:

Brothers Thomas Nelson Phillips and wife Linda of Caryville

Coy Phillips of Eaton, IN

Sisters Shirenia Sherrill of Caryville

Imojean “Jean” and husband Eddie Nighbert of Caryville

He is additionally survived by 15 nieces and nephews.

Larry’s family will have a memorial service on July 21, 2018 at Fellowship Baptist Church in the Beech Fork Community of Caryville, TN at 2:00 PM, with Rev. David Armes and Rev. Kevin Ward officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

