Ben R. Isham Jr, Oakdale

Ben R. Isham Jr., age 53 a resident of Oakdale passed away, Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Mr. Isham was born November 4, 1964 in Roane County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area. Benny was a pipe fitter from local union #102. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ben and Mae Isham and by a brother, Tim Isham.

Ben is survived by his sons: Boone and Nikkie Isham and Levi Isham; by grandchildren: Zoey, Mackenzie, Colton, Weston, Brantley, and Gabbie; by a sister, Kay and Mitch Stripling; by brothers: Joel and Amber Isham and Scott and Kim Isham and by several by nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, July 7, 2018 between the hours of 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with brother, Scott Isham officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Butler Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Isham family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

