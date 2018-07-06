Obituaries

Shirley Jean Moon, Harriman

Shirley Jean Moon, age 72 of Harriman, passed away on July 3, 2018 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 30, 1946 in Knox County. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and nana. Shirley loved to crochet and especially loved to mow, but most importantly she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Katie Inez Myers.

Survivors include her husband Danny N. Moon of Harriman; sons, Jerry Lowe and wife Bridgette of Knoxville and Richard Lowe and wife Kelly of Knoxville; daughter, Betty Justice and husband Scott of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Brett Blank, Ashley Lowe and Fiancé Ian Jordan all of Oak Ridge, Katie Justice, Kelsey Forsythe and Caleb Justice all of Clinton; great-grandchildren, Abel Forsythe and Noah Forsythe both of Clinton; special friends and family, Rick Gouge, Robina Moon, Joe Moon, Ted Moon, Joyce Moon, and Mary Loveday.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Moon family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

