Roy Lee Knox, Oak Ridge

Mr. Roy Lee Knox, age 53 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Lancing, passed away Monday July 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Dan and Helen Louise Bumgardner Knox.

And one sister: Shirley Francis.

He is survived by four brothers: David, Carlos Ray, Kenneth James and Robert Eugene Knox.

Two sisters: Darlene Knox and Ella Armes.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews and other friends and loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Knox family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

