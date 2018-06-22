Obituaries

Lowell Edward (Jack) Carnes, Oak Ridge

Lowell Edward (Jack) Carnes, age 84 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 19. A retired aircraft mechanic, he spent his time on his houseboat on Norris Lake. Born in Harlan, Kentucky at a coal camp, he moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee as a young boy and played basketball for Oak Ridge High School.

Jack loved life to the fullest and never met a stranger due to his happy, smiling, loving heart.

Preceded in death by parents Edward and Linda Carnes, brother Ray and sister Mearl Dean.

Survived by loving partner, Doris Evans, children Kim, Todd, Cathy and Jason Carnes (Amanda)

Grandsons, Ryan and Luke

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com

