Abbie “Susie” Elizabeth Cunningham Tadlock, Kingston

Abbie “Susie” Elizabeth Cunningham Tadlock of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at her home at the age of 84. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and The Builders’ Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School (1952). Susie was a retired employee from South Central Bell Telephone Company. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert B. “Tad” Tadlock, her parents Lloyd J. Cunningham and Anna Mara B. Cunningham.

Survived by her sons, Edward S. Tadlock of Atlanta, and Eric A. Tadlock of Kingston; her brother, John Cunningham; sisters, Jo Crabtree and Joyce Stancoff; sisters-in-law, Margaret Tadlock and Lorieta Tadlock. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No service arrangements have been set at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of local arrangements.

