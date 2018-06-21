Obituaries

Pauline Denson Daugherty,

Pauline Denson Daugherty was born in Jonesville, Lee County, Virginia, on October 29th, 1928 and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 17th, 2018.

Pauline faithfully served with her husband in the United Methodist Holston Conference for 44 years throughout the Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee districts. Pauline also worked at Tennessee Eastman and JCPenney’s in Kingsport and Johnson City, Tennessee.

After retirement, Pauline attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Clinton, Tennessee where she was an active member. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, being with family and friends and was known for her delicious desserts.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Daugherty Ilgner and husband, Berny of Clinton, Tennessee and granddaughter, Kristina Ilgner Lamons and husband, Ben of Houston, Texas.

Pauline was the middle child of nine children and is survived by her sister, Albon Cowden of Kingsport, TN; sister, Emmeline Glass and husband Everette of Goldsboro, NC; sister, Ernestine Powers and husband Harold of Pfafftown, NC; brother, Wheeler Denson of Jonesville, VA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Herbert H. Daugherty; parents, Lillie and Granville Denson; sisters, Maxie Frazier and Jewel Matlock; brothers, MC Denson and Roy Denson.

The family will receive friends at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Clinton, Tennessee from 10-11am on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 with the service to follow at 11am.

The graveside service will be at 3pm, Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at Hillside Cemetery near Russell’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Jonesville, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, Pauline has requested that donations be made to the Women’s Group at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton www.holleygamble.com

