David Martin Summers Jr, Burrville

Mr. David Martin Summers, Jr., age 62 of Burrville, passed away Monday June 18, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years: Cindy Summers.

Two sons: David and James Summers.

One daughter and son-in-law: Patricia and Alan Justice.

Two grandchildren: Logan and Olivia, a special friend and adopted daughter: Lora Patterson Davis and her husband Chris, along with several friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM Friday June 22, 2018 in Mt. Vernal Cemetery for graveside services with Pastor Lonnie Cook officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Summers family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

