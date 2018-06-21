Obituaries

Frankie Mae Bonjour, Oak Ridge

Frankie Mae Bonjour, age 83 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Frankie loved shopping and finding good deals. She loved to travel and been to many places, visited other countries, some of her favorites were Ireland and Jamaica. Frankie’s pride and joy was her little yorkie dog “Gabby”.

Frankie is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Jessie May Nolan; brothers, Edward Nolan, Avery Wade Nolan and Clyde J. Nolan; sisters, Christine Bridges and Mabel Mounce and sons, Kelvin Hager and Steve Hager.

Frankie is survived by her son, David Freels and wife Nancy of Claxton, TN; sisters, Betty Horn of Indiana and Martha hart and husband Russell of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Ira Hager, Ian Hager and wife Summer, Harley Beal and husband James, Jessica Hager and Tori Broadus; great grandchildren, Noah, London, Robert, Jasmine, Tristan, Maci and Dylan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Frankie’s family will receive her friends on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with her funeral service following at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Robert Jones officiating. Frankie’s interment will be Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00 am at Farmers Groves Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

