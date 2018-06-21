Obituaries

Harold Wayne Ferguson Sr, Oak Ridge

It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Wayne Ferguson Sr. announces his passing on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the age of 64. Left to remember his love is his wife, Tina Vinyard Ferguson, his children, Harold W. Ferguson Jr.(Michele Roach), and Tina M. Ferguson (Josh Bunch); his step children, Andrea Hogan (Steve Buelterman), Natalie Hogan (Tim Santos); his siblings ,James Underwood, Danny Underwood (Debbie), Donna Phillips (Charles Bowling), Denise Damewood (Horace), Geneva Balz (Doyle Dukes), Gail Vaulton, Judy Forsythe (Harry), David Ferguson; his grandchildren, Cheyenne Ferguson (Courtland Vickers), and Kode Savage and great granddaughter, Aubree Vickers.

A memorial service in honor of Harold will be held on Monday, June 25th, 2018 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 127 Lafayette Dr. Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm until services at 7:00pm. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

