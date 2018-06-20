Obituaries

Lora Grace Hatmaker Miller, Oliver Springs

Lora Grace Hatmaker Miller, age 88 of Oliver Springs, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2018.

She was born on May 14, 1930 in Campbell County to the late Foster and Anna Mae Hatmaker. She moved to Oliver Springs 55 years ago and was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church for over 40 years where she taught little children in Sunday School. She loved to read, but most of all she devoted her time raising and loving on her family.

In addition to her parents, Lora is preceded in death by her husband, Ancil Miller; brothers, Paris, Clayton, Owen, Ernest, and Hascue Hatmaker; sisters, Esta Prater, Eva Miller, Ermie Dagley, Katy Prater, and Cora Nelson.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Harold) Laymance of Oliver Springs and Tammy (Vernon) Martzin of Gray, TN; son, Mike (Patricia) Miller of Oliver Springs; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at New Fairview Baptist Church. The family would like to express their gratitude to Lifecare Center of Morgan County, Covenant Hospice, Gwen McNabb, Vickie French and Petee Buttram for their loving care to Mrs. Miller.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Lifecare Center of Morgan County, Covenant Hospice, Gwen McNabb, Vickie French and Petee Buttram for their loving care to Mrs. Miller.

