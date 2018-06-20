Obituaries

Randy Lee Dill, Rockwood

Mr. Randy Lee Dill, age 60, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born January 28, 1958 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Randy was employed in the Nuclear field as a Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Tech. He also enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Hazel Dill.

Survivors include:

Sons: John Randall Dill of Rockwood, TN

James Daniel Dill of Rockwood, TN

Several Grandchildren

Brothers: Wayne Edward Dill of Rockwood, TN

Jeffrey Dill of Nashville, TN

And several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment will be held at a later date in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Randy Lee Dill.

