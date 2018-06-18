Obituaries
Thomas Burns, Kingston
Thomas Burns, age 54, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at his home. He was born April 19, 1964 in Harriman. He was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Harriman. Tom was a mechanic for Mikes Auto Body in Harriman before his battle with cancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved riding dirt bikes. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Devona Burns.
SURVIVORS
Domestic Partner Rachelle Howard of Kingston
Brother Samuel E. Burns & wife, Mitzi of Knoxville
Sister Mary Lee Birnbaum of Kingston
Nephews Jack Birnbaum of Maryville
Ian Birnbaum of Knoxville
Samuel E. Burns, Jr., of Knoxville
Hayden Thomas Burns of Knoxville
Niece Marilyn Elise Thompson of Maryville
The family will receive friends 10:30 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.