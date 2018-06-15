Obituaries

Ruby Lou Hall Julian, Harriman

Ruby Lou Hall Julian, age 100, born February 21, 1918, and passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Roane Medical Center with her family by her side. She lived in Harriman all of her life and was a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir as long as her health permitted. Ruby was retired from Roane Hosiery Mill after over 40 years of service. She enjoyed family gatherings, her grandchildren, Tennessee Sports, the Atlanta Braves and gardening.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Homer Julian Sr.; parents Rueben and Lovenia Hall; and brothers Willard and Ted Hall.

Survived by

Sons Homer Julian Jr. of Rockwood

Tom Julian and wife Pat of Knoxville

Grandchildren Patrick and wife Chaylee of Eagle River Alaska

Tandy Julian of Kingston

Whitney Murrell and husband Chris of Medina,OH

Kevin Julian of Knoxville

6 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren

The family would like to thank Victorian Square and Roane Medical Center for their kindness and special care.

Receiving of friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday June 18, 2018, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral to immediately follow. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Kyker Funeral Home, 430 Morgan Avenue Harriman, TN serving the Julian Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

