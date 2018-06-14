Obituaries

Timothy Edward Phillips, Asheboro, NC

Timothy Edward Phillips, Airplane & Powerplant Mechanic, died unexpectantly on March 28, 2018 at the age of 51 at his residence in Asheboro, NC.

Tim was born on November 15, 1966 in Ypsilanti, MI. Tim graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1985 and MIAT College of Technology in 2011. In 2012 Tim and his wife Carrie Phillips moved to Murfreesboro, TN to work at EMBRAER Maintenance Services in Nashville, TN. In 2017 Tim accepted a job with Airline Maintenance Services in Greensboro, NC.

Tim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved playing guitar, fishing and helping friends and family members in need. Tim had many friends who loved him dearly and have lots of Tim stories.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Carrie Phillips, Asheboro, NC; two daughters, Jennifer Miller and husband Wayne of Johnson City, TN; Vanessa Phillips, Asheboro, NC; two brothers; Nicholas Phillips and wife Kim of Knoxville, TN; Randall Phillips and wife Jackie of Rocky Top, TN. One grandson; Korbin Miller, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother Bobbie Jo Phillips and his father Byrd Phillips, Jr. of Oliver Springs, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to Anglers of the Au Sable in Grayling, Michigan at ausableanglers.org. This was his favorite place to fish. Or to the Legacy Parks Foundation in Knoxville, TN at legacyparks.org.

The family will have a graveside service Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 11:00am at the Poplar Creek Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

