Susan Fowler Carter, Oak Ridge

Susan Fowler Carter passed away peacefully on June 8, 2018 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born in St. Louis on March 24, 1942 and spent her early years in Terre Haute, Indiana. Much of her life was defined by intellectual and spiritual curiosity, as evidenced by the hundreds of books and magazines that she left behind. She received an undergraduate degree in education, taught school for a few years, raised two children with her first husband, Warner Paige, and then received a Masters in Social Work from University of Tennessee and discovered her true calling with a career in counseling.

She found a soul mate in R. Boyd Carter and together they were welcomed into a new life within the loving community of the United Church “Chapel on the Hill” in 1983. Within this church and the local community she found her life’s work.

She was a gifted practitioner, offering her clients a truly authentic connection and friendship in addition to clinical and spiritual guidance. She provided a consistent reminder that to be in this world, to love, and to be connected are worth the effort. Those who were counseled by her often say “She changed my life” and mean it.

Anyone who has ever discussed politics with Susan (preferably over a good meal and a glass of wine) will remember her strength of conviction and her willingness to stand up for a cause she believed in. Her other loves were leisurely days reading by the water, good friends, pondering life’s big questions, and above all else her connection with her beloved husband Boyd and their dog Shekina. We trust that they have been reunited in the afterlife. For those of us she left behind, her advice might be to “Just be.”

She is survived by two daughters, Betsy Paige of Bend, OR, and Amy Paige of Seattle, WA, three grandchildren, Evelyn, Owen, and Wyatt, two brothers, Bill and David Fowler, of Atlanta, GA and many, many friends.

There will be a funeral service Friday, June 15, 2018 at 1:00 at The Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge.

To leave a note for Susan’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

