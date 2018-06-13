Obituaries

Bernice Ethel Shelton, Rockwood

Mrs. Bernice Ethel Shelton, age 87 passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at her home in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born October 25, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Bernice was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, TN. She was a Registered Nurse with 40 years of service for Chamberlain Memorial Hospital and Harriman City Hospital. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Herbert Jones and Mattie Cordell Jones Smith, Husband; William M. Shelton, Daughter; Kip Shelton.

Survivors Include:

Son: Kirby Shelton of Castalian Springs, TN.

Grandchildren: Kie Gardner, Brent Paul Shelton

Great-Grandson: Archer Reed Shelton

Brothers: Ronnie Smith of Cincinnati, OH.

Billy Smith of Newcomb, TN.

Gordon Jones of Summerset, KY.

Sisters: Linda Creekmore of Williamsburg, KY.

Marilyn Lovett of Lehigh, FL.

Sandra Lynch of Pine Knott, KY.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 14, 2018 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Interment and graveside will be in the Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Bernice Shelton

