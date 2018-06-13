Obituaries

Melissa Grace Ann Lough, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Melissa Grace Ann Lough, age 47 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2018.

She was born on August 28, 1970 in Chillicothe, Ohio. She worked as a Nurse. Melissa was of the Baptist faith and found peace through her Lord, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Naomi Ruthann Stanhope.

Survivors include her husband, David Lough, Sr.; children, Monty Kimberlin, Lyssa Kimberlin, and David Lough, Jr.; 3 grandchildren and Little Samantha.

We would like to thank the staff at Cumberland Village, Lafollette, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Aimee for allowing her to fulfill her last wishes. We would also like to thank friends and family for their continued prayers and support over the last year.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Her memorial service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Jason Lowe officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lough family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

