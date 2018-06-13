Obituaries

Margaret Green, Oliver Springs

Margaret Green, age 78 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at her home.

She was born on April 22, 1940 in Oliver Springs where she lived her entire life. Margaret was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, camping, shopping, and most importantly spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosie Vann; husband, Clarence T. Green; brothers, Ralph Vann, Kenneth Russell, Freddie Vann, Robert “JR” Vann, Charles “Climber” Vann; sisters, Odessa Wilson, Mildred Seiber; son, Anthony Green.

Survivors include her children, David (Robin) Vann, Nick (Amber) Green, Rose (Michael) Shirks, and William (Sandra) Green; brother, Irvin Vann; sisters, Gladys Houston, Ida Ruffner, and Naomi (Jackie) Seiber; sisters-in-law, Joyce Yaste, Marteen Vann, and Chloe Russell; grandchildren, Anthony Vann, Bobby Richeson, Ashley (Sanie) Gaylor, Whitney (Tyler) Walls, Jonathan Harrison, Melaney Green, Mackinley Hope, Landon Galyon, Kaleigh (Parker) Chamberlain, Diane Grayson, and Kelly (Kaleb) Schofield; special grandson, Blake Green; 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; special friend, Beverly Smith.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Friday, June 15, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm. Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Special thanks to Covenant Hospice Nurse Debbie for her care and attention.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Green family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

