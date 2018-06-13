Obituaries

Rhonda Cox Elliott, Heiskell

Rhonda Cox Elliott, age 59, of Heiskell, TN passed away into her eternal home on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Physicians Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Rhonda professed her faith in Christ at a young age and was an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was a 1976 graduate of Norris High School, employed at Select Specialty Hospital and a former employee of Baptist Hospital of East Tennessee. She was a loyal daughter, dedicated wife, and caring mother who cherished her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by father, Wm Bill Cox, son, Ryan Lail, grandparents, Rev. Shade and Libby Brooks and Owen and Thelma Cox. Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Garry Elliott, devoted mother, Thelma Cox, aunts, Imogene (Gibb L.) Hacker, Lola (Francis Heck) and Cleo Brooks, uncle Owen (Dottie) Cox; and a host of loving cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 15, 2018 from 6-8 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral

Home, Clinton, TN with funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm with Chaplain Dan Hix and

Rev. Mike Keck officiating. The interment will be Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11:00 am at Humphrey Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for all the acts of kindness provided to Rhonda during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church 2000 Hinds Creek Road, Heiskell, TN 37754. Condolences for the Elliott family can be left at www.holleygamble.com. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

