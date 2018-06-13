Obituaries

Brian Smith, Harriman

Mr. Brian Smith, age 49, of Harriman, passed away Saturday June 9, 2018 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his father: Verdel Smith.

Sister: Robin Hicks.

He is survived by his son: Cody Smith.

Daughter: Stephanie Smith.

Mother: Cloe Smith.

Brother and sister-in-law: Martin & Kerry Smith.

Sister: Lashawn Smith.

And many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 13, 2018, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Donnie Hill officiating. The graveside service will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

