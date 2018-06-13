Obituaries
Peggy Britt, Harriman
Mrs. Peggy Britt, age 85, of Harriman passed away Sunday June 10, 2018 at her home. Mrs. Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Roane Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Earl Allen Britt Sr.
One son: Allen Britt
And one sister: Evelyn Fielder
She is survived by her daughter: Nanette and James Murray
Two sisters: Betty Newhouse and Annette Marler
One granddaughter: Keara Childs
Two grandsons: Matthew Murray and Jacob Hamby
One great grandchild: Aiden Murray
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Thursday June 14, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Rockwood. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bishop Jerry Mioduski officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday June 15, 2018 at 3:00 AM in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Britt family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.