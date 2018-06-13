Obituaries

Peggy Britt, Harriman

Mrs. Peggy Britt, age 85, of Harriman passed away Sunday June 10, 2018 at her home. Mrs. Peggy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Roane Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Earl Allen Britt Sr.

One son: Allen Britt

And one sister: Evelyn Fielder

She is survived by her daughter: Nanette and James Murray

Two sisters: Betty Newhouse and Annette Marler

One granddaughter: Keara Childs

Two grandsons: Matthew Murray and Jacob Hamby

One great grandchild: Aiden Murray

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Thursday June 14, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Rockwood. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bishop Jerry Mioduski officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday June 15, 2018 at 3:00 AM in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Britt family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

