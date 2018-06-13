Obituaries

Audrey Adkisson Bell, Harriman

Mrs. Audrey Adkisson Bell, age 97, of Harriman, passed away Sunday June 10, 2018 at her son’s Bill house in Piney Flat, TN. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Harvey Bell.

Daughter: Christine Cagley.

Two brothers: Paul and Lester Adkisson.

Sister: Gladys Tallent.

She is survived by her three sons: Bill Vittatoe, Larry Nelson, and Jack Nelson.

Six daughters: Carol Davis, Louise Jones, Sandra Willis, Ronda Cook,

Vickie Leathers, and Darlene Turner.

Two sisters: Beaulah Copeland and Jewel Davis

Along with 27 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, 35 great-great grandchildren and 4 great-great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday June 14, 2018 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Paul Davis and Bro. Jack Nelson officiating. The graveside service will follow in the Crab Orchard Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Bell family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

