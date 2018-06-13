Obituaries

Vera Baughman Meadows, Kingston

Vera Baughman Meadows age 73 of Kingston passed away Tuesday June 12, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband Harold O. Meadows and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Sister Barbara Hamby of Chattanooga, TN;

Brother Bob Baughman of Chattanooga, TN;

Sister Mary Brock of Cleveland, TN;

Brother John Baughman of Albany, GA;

Sister Sherry Berryman of Cincinnati, OH;

Sister Beverly Julian of Kingston, TN; and a large family including several nieces, nephews, step-children and grandchildren.

Funeral service 7pm Friday June 15, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

