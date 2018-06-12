Obituaries

Edna Joyce “DayDay” Woody, Evensville

Ms. Edna Joyce “DayDay” Woody, age 75, a resident of Evensville, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center in Spring City, Tennessee. She was born October 19, 1942 in Rhea County, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith. “DayDay” had a very caring heart and was well loved by all who knew her, and was a very funny person. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Woody and Anna Maude Knox Woody; brothers, Charlie Woody, Buck Woody, Herbert Woody, Jack Woody, Gene Woody, Glen Woody, Buddy Woody, and James Woody; and sister, Betty Jo Kerley.

Survivors include:

Sister & Caregivers whom she lived with: Wanda Lewis & husband, Charles of Evensville, TN

Sister: Diane Powers of Spring City, TN

Brothers: Freeman Burchard Woody of Spring City, TN

Joe Lee Woody of Dayton, TN

Special Nephews to whom she was a Mother figure: Charles Lewis of Evensville, TN

Ricky Lewis & wife, Tammy of Spring City, TN

Special Great Nieces to whom she was like a Grandmother: April Cramer & husband Jon of Decatur, TN

Amy Lewis of Spring City, TN

And a host of other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery in Evensville, Tennessee with Bro. Doug Johnson officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Edna Joyce “DayDay” Woody.

