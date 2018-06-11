Paul Nicholas Ellis, Harriman

BBBTV12

Paul Nicholas Ellis age 90, of Harriman passed away Sunday June 11, 2018 at his home. Paul was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Core.

 

Preceded in death by wife Reba Ellis and son Terry Ellis

 

Survived by

 

Sons Steve Ellis and wife Cheryl

William Ellis

 

Granddaughter Christie and husband Charles Mclean

 

Great Grandchildren Cody Sanford, Steven Sanford, and Alex Mclean

 

 

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday June 12, 2018 at The First Christian Church in Harriman with Funeral to follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Wednesday June 13, 2018. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

