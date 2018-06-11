Obituaries
Paul Nicholas Ellis, Harriman
Paul Nicholas Ellis age 90, of Harriman passed away Sunday June 11, 2018 at his home. Paul was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Core.
Preceded in death by wife Reba Ellis and son Terry Ellis
Survived by
Sons Steve Ellis and wife Cheryl
William Ellis
Granddaughter Christie and husband Charles Mclean
Great Grandchildren Cody Sanford, Steven Sanford, and Alex Mclean
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday June 12, 2018 at The First Christian Church in Harriman with Funeral to follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Wednesday June 13, 2018. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com