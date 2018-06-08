Obituaries

Richard “Dick” Woltman, Rockwood

Richard “Dick” Woltman, age 80 of Rockwood passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Midtown and served our country in the U.S. Navy. Dick retired from Mercury Marine after 38 years where he worked as a field product engineer. His passion was being on the water, whether it be boating, skiing, or swimming. He was a loyal husband and father who loved his family dearly. He was known as a “people person” who never met a stranger.

As his 13 year old granddaughter stated, “He’s in God’s hands now, the most important hands in the universe!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Woltman;

Brother and sister-in-law, Perry and Betty Woltman.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Woltman;

Children, Michael Woltman and wife Jobie of Coco, Florida, Cynthia Cox and husband Dave of Montrose, Colorado, and Stephen Woltman of Rockwood, TN;

Grandchildren, Taylor, Niclas, and Mikayla Woltman, Shelby Pratt, Barbara, Richard, and Marilee Woltman;

Five nephews, Larry, Danny, Tommy, Garry, and Jimmy Woltman;

Very special long-time friend, John McCoy.

Dick’s wishes were to be cremated with no services to be held.

