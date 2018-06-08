Obituaries

Faye Foxx, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Faye Foxx, age 84 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 6th at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Faye was a member of the Post Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood. Her family would like to give special thanks to the SCHASS Caregivers for all that they helped with. Faye was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Paul Fox; Parents: Clifford & Hazel Barnes; Brother: Floyd Barnes; Sister: Naomi Foxx.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Connie Sheldon of Rockwood, TN

Renee Howard of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Stephanie Griffin (Kevin) of Cumming, GA

Stephen Johnson (Shelly) of Englewood, TN

Cody Howard of Australia

Clancy Howard of Rockwood, TN

Katie McNeal (AJ) of Rockwood, TN

Her special dog Harley

Several Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 8th from 1:30-2:30 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Chaplain Tom Hicks officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Faye Foxx.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

