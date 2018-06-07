Obituaries

Ella Bunch Overton, Clinton

Ella Bunch Overton, age 100 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at her residence. She was born on March 22, 1918 to the late Haskell and Bessie Daughtery Bunch in Anderson County. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. She was involved in many organizations during her lifetime. Among these were, Timely Topics, Home Demonstration Club, B&PW Club, and was in charge of the antique booth at Anderson County Fair for a number of years. She loved her family gatherings, and enjoyed all their visits, especially the great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Edd Bunch, Ervin Bunch, Carvin Bunch, and Earl Bunch; sisters, Leoda Freels, and Marie Jackson.

She is survived by children, Tim Overton of Clinton, Barbara Davis and husband, Frank of Clinton, Lana Russell and husband, Odell of Clinton; Grandchildren, Diane Muenzner of Sevierville, Belinda Davis of Clinton, Frank Davis, Jr. of Andersonville, Mechelle Ramsey of Oak Ridge, Christy Cunningham of Knoxville, Stephanie Fagan of Clinton, Brandi Irwin of Illinois.

12 Great-grandchildren

6 Great-great-grandchildren

And many other family and friends.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice. They took great care of Mrs. Overton. She loved her caregivers and they loved her.

The graveside service will be on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 2pm at Sunset Cemetery. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

