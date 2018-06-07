Obituaries

Dewayne Allan Hensley, Harriman

Dewayne Allan Hensley, age 59 a resident of Harriman, went to his heavenly home, Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his home.

Dewayne was born June 30, 1958 in Oliver Springs and was a lifelong resident of this area. He was a member of Clax Gap Baptist Church.

Mr. Hensley owned tire stores in Oliver Springs and Harriman. He enjoyed: antiques, farming, horses and most importantly spending time with his family and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Hensley.

Dewayne is survived by his mother, Patsy Hensley of Oliver Springs; by his sons: Daniel Hensley and wife, Emily of Harriman and Joshua Hensley and wife, Sabrina of Jacksboro; by grandchildren: Landen, Gracie, and Tymber Hensley; by a brother, Gary Hensley and wife, Marti of Farragut; by a niece, Deanna Ratnikova and husband, Max; by a great niece, Lea Ratnikova and by host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Monday, June 11, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 12:00 noon at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hensley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

