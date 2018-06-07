Obituaries

Beverly Ann Davis, Knoxville

Beverly Ann Davis, age 71 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. Beverly loved her grandsons whom were a big part of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman W. and Mary Alene Ogle; and husband Kirk Johnson.

Beverly is survived by her son, Scott Davis of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Stephanie and husband, Dr. Michael Green of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Terry Ogle and wife, Brenda of Birmingham, Alabama, and Larry Ogle and wife, Jo Ann of Clinton, TN; sisters, Shirley Cook and husband, Sherrill of Clinton, TN, and Kathy Shoopman and husband, Wimp of Clinton, TN; 3 grandsons, Dillion, Nathan and Rhyne Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.

All services will be private for Beverly. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

