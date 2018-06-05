Featured

Heraeus Celebrates Expansion in Morgan County

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Precious metals refiner Heraeus celebrated the expansion of its Wartburg facility on Wednesday. Heraeus is the latest German company to invest in Tennessee. Commissioner Rolfe joined SePrecious metals refiner Heraeus celebrated the expansion of its Wartburg facility on Wednesday. Heraeus is the latest German company to invest in Tennessee. Commissioner Rolfe joined Sen. Ken Yager and company officials for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. ompany officials for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

