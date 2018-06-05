BBBTV12

Heraeus Celebrates Expansion in Morgan County

Precious metals refiner Heraeus celebrated the expansion of its Wartburg facility on Wednesday. Heraeus is the latest German company to invest in Tennessee. Commissioner Rolfe joined Sen. Ken Yager and company officials for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

