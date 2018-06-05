Obituaries

Virgil Allen Garner Sr, Powell

Virgil Allen Garner Sr., age 73 of Powell, TN passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at his home in Powell. Virgil was of the Pentecostal Faith and was raised in the Blockhouse Valley area. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with small engines. He was a craftsman and liked building birdhouses. Virgil was a member of the VFW. He was a happy soul and enjoyed making people laugh. Virgil was a loving father and grandfather and was surrounded in prayer by his family and friends when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murk and Mable Garner; brothers, Anderson, Ralph, Glen, Kenneth, and Dean Garner and sisters, Linda Lawson and Charlene Reagan.

Virgil is survived by his children, Virgil Garner Jr., Scott Garner, and Tawana Morirty all of Ft. Wayne, IN; brothers, Arnold Garner of Strawberry Plains and Ricky Garner of Clinton; sisters, Darlene Swopshire of Heiskell, Kathy Shelton of Powell, and Janice Dockery of Tazewell; grandchildren, Kyler, Keaton, Magen, and Carter; best friend, Ed Johnson as well as several step children, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Virgil’s family will hold a memorial service on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 2:00pm at His Hands Reaching Church on Offutt Road in Clinton, TN. A graveside service will immediately follow the memorial service at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Blockhouse Valley Road in Clinton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to His Hands Reaching Church in Clinton, TN in honor of Virgil.

