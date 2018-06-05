Obituaries

Julian Dennick Wick, Clinton

Julian Dennick Wick, age 88 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton. He was born on September 24, 1929 to the late George and Margaret Clingan Wick in Youngstown, OH. Julian was a veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed in Key West for part of his enlistment. He was involved in a variety of careers during his lifetime. Among these were some time with the New York Metropolitan Opera, Knoxville College Dean of Admissions, Minister at Bellflower Presbyterian Church of Bellflower, CA, Certified Hypnotherapist, and Mediator with Knoxville General Sessions Civil Mediations.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: Life Partner, Lloyd Trent Davis; sisters, Adeline (Addie) & Gilbert James, Mary Anne Wick; brothers, James & Carol Wick, and Thomas & Anne Wick

He leaves behind his brother, John & Rose Wick (Atlanta GA) along with several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 2-3pm with the memorial service to follow at 3pm. His burial will be at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. www.holleygamble.com

