Patricia Lou Fillers, Kingston

Patricia Lou Fillers, age 63, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born May 10, 1955 in Bristol. Patricia was an avid Face- booker and Karaoke singer. She also enjoyed playing cards and was a UT Vol Fan. Her most favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren who she loved very much. She was very kindhearted and caring to those who she came in contact with. Preceded in death by her great-grandson, Brantley Roark; parents, Jessie & Dorothy Roark; brothers, Jessie Lee Roark & Chris Roark.

SURVIVORS

Children April Andrew & husband, James of Kingston

Brian Malone of Bristol

Grandchildren Treavor Roark & wife, Jennifer of Blountville

Olivia Roark & fiancée, Aaron Hayes of Bristol

Isaiah & Jana Malone of Bulls Gap

Sarah Andrew of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Anna Roark, Paislee Roark, Isamae Varner, Zaelyn Varner

Sisters Ann Noel of Bristol

Jeanette Sawyers of Bristol

Tammy Roark of Bristol

Rosie Ashley of Bristol

Brother Stevie Roark of Bristol

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Patricia was cremated at her request. No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

