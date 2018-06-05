Obituaries
Patricia Lou Fillers, Kingston
Patricia Lou Fillers, age 63, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born May 10, 1955 in Bristol. Patricia was an avid Face- booker and Karaoke singer. She also enjoyed playing cards and was a UT Vol Fan. Her most favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren who she loved very much. She was very kindhearted and caring to those who she came in contact with. Preceded in death by her great-grandson, Brantley Roark; parents, Jessie & Dorothy Roark; brothers, Jessie Lee Roark & Chris Roark.
SURVIVORS
Children April Andrew & husband, James of Kingston
Brian Malone of Bristol
Grandchildren Treavor Roark & wife, Jennifer of Blountville
Olivia Roark & fiancée, Aaron Hayes of Bristol
Isaiah & Jana Malone of Bulls Gap
Sarah Andrew of Kingston
Great-grandchildren Anna Roark, Paislee Roark, Isamae Varner, Zaelyn Varner
Sisters Ann Noel of Bristol
Jeanette Sawyers of Bristol
Tammy Roark of Bristol
Rosie Ashley of Bristol
Brother Stevie Roark of Bristol
Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Patricia was cremated at her request. No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.