Obituaries

Dorothy Ann Taylor, “Granny Churn”, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dorothy Ann Taylor, “Granny Churn”, age 80 of Rockwood passed away on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018. Dorothy was a member of the Westel Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Pineview Home Demonstration Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray “Churn” Taylor; Parents: Wilford & Anna Duncan; Sisters: Wilma Duncan, Mary Wadley, Ann Jenkins, and Ruby Renfro; Brother: William “String” Duncan. She is survived by:

Daughters: Dottie Kerley (Mike) of Rockwood, TN

Hope Crabtree (Thomas) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Ray Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Joe Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Ashley & Jeff Haney, Bailee Wagner, Michael Kerley, Chris, Tony, Riley, and Breanna Taylor, Levi & Aaron Crabtree

Great-Grandchildren: Marion Haney, Breilyn Wagner, Joseph Taylor, Keyara Kerley

Sisters: Clara Harris (Owen) of Harriman, TN

June Hastings (Eddie) of Harriman, TN

Sue Fraker of Knoxville, TN

Brother: Sonny Duncan of Stevenson, AL

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 from 6:00-8:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Christopher officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. The family requests memorials be made to Westel Baptist Church (Youth Fund)25 Crab Tree Lane, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Dorothy Ann Taylor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

