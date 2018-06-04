Obituaries

Gary Michael Dowker, Rockwood

Mr. Gary Michael Dowker, age 70 passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee.He was born May 13, 1948 in Bradley County, TN. Gary was a Member and Deacon of Eureka Baptist Church. Gary retired from Rockwood Electric Utilities as a Lineman and was a former employee of Rockwood water, Sewer and Gas. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Roy and Eula Mae Dowker, Brothers; Charles Ronald Dowker and John Lee Dowker, Sister; Charlotte “Flip” Russell.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Judy Evans Dowker of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter: Jennifer Marjorie Dowker (Shamus A. Pio) of Rockwood, TN.

Sister: Judith Marlow of Newport News, VA.

Brothers: William Donald Dowker of Rockwood, TN.

Jim Dowker and Wife Judy of Rockwood, TN.

David Wayne Dowker and Wife Venita of Kingston, TN.

Father-In-Law & Mother-In-Law: Frank and Irene Evans of Rockwood, TN.

Mother-In-Law: Madeline Warren of Cleveland, TN.

Sister-In-Law: Jill Evans Kennedy and Husband Allan of Englewood, TN.

Brother-In-Law: John Warren and Wife Julia of McDonald, TN.

Several Nieces and Nephews

Family will receive friends Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Travis Langley and Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Monday, June 4, 2018 at 2:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Michael Dowker.

