Clyde Rector Ashbrook, Oak Ridge

Posted on

Mr. Clyde Rector Ashbrook, age 89 passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born July 17, 1928 in Rockwood, TN. Clyde was of the Baptist Faith and Retired Construction Foreman with Rogers Group. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Walter & Lou Ashbrook, Son: Eddie Ashbrook, Daughter; Linda Raulston.

Survivors Include:

Son: Curtis Ashbrook and Wife Claudia of Rockwood, TN.

Several Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Brother: James “Tince” Ashbrook of Nashville, TN.

Daughter-In-Law: Joyce “Cricket” Ashbrook of Rockwood, TN.

Son-In-Law: James Raulston of Rockwood, TN.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Clyde Rector Ashbrook. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clyde Rector Ashbrook.

