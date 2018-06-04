Obituaries

Mary Talley, Marlow community in AC

Mary Talley, age 78, a resident of the Marlow community in Anderson County, passed away, Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Mrs. Talley was born August 9, 1939 in Devonia, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area. Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She loved photography, traveling, and family activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Arlie and Joann Lowe; by her husband, Jerry Talley; by a son, Robert Talley; by a brother, Odell Lowe and by a sister, Bobbie Henry.

Mary is survived by her children: Tony Talley and wife, Julie of Oliver Springs and Rolen Waggoner and wife, Margie of Smyrna, TN; by brothers: Dean Lowe, Junior Ray Lowe, Dennis Lowe, Cardus Lowe and Meredith Lowe; by a sister Gertrude Conatser; by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 9,2018 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 4:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with pastor David Knight and Brother Ronnie Johnson officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Talley family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

