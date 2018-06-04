Obituaries

Melanie Thurmer, Oliver Springs

Melanie Thurmer, age 60, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Friday, June 1, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

Melanie was born July 11, 1957 in Knox County, TN. She lived her whole life in the East TN area and was a member of the Oliver Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She graduated from West High School in Knoxville and then went on to graduate from E.T.S.U. with her bachelors degree. Melanie worked for the state of TN for 22 years in the department of human services and retired as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor. She was an excellent seamstress and interior decorator. Melanie loved her dogs and most importantly loved her family and friends and tirelessly hosted them in her home through the years.

Melanie is preceded in death by her father, James Douglass Cate and by a brother, Michael Douglass Cate.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Arnold and step-father, Edward J. Arnold of Knoxville; by her husband of 27 years G. Sidney Thurmer; by a sister, Cheryl Meredith and husband, Danny of Talbot, TN; by a brother, Jeff Cate and wife, Shari of Knoxville; by nephews: John Meredith, Alex Cate, Spencer Cate and Mark Cate; by nieces: Elizabeth Mounts and Alexis Thurmer; by a brother-in-law, Stephen Thurmer and by special friends, Venita and Rodger Mattox.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ken Johnson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Thurmer family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

