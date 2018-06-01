Obituaries

Camilla Jo Upton, Clinton

Camilla Jo Upton, age 73 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a loving mother. Camilla liked to sew and loved animals. She enjoyed helping people and was an LPN for 40 plus years. Camilla was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Camilla was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Pless and Edith June Thomas.

Camilla is survived by her sons, Henry Edward Bell and wife, Michelle of Clinton, TN, and Michael Sean McLean of N.C.; daughter, Jo Coop of Clinton, TN; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives of friends.

Camilla’s family and friends will have a church service for her at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

