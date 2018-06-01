Obituaries

Albert Junior Hawkins, Rockwood

Mr. Albert Junior Hawkins, a.k.a. “Bubble” or “Hawk” as he was affectionately called by all that loved him, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday night, May 27, 2018 at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born April 20, 1946 in Loudon, Tennessee.

“Bubble” was a man full of life and laughter. He was always nice and respectful to everyone. He never met a stranger.

As a devoted Father, Grandfather, and God-father, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Friend, he was always there to lend a helping hand,

He had two loves. First was God, and running a close second was his family. He gave them both all of his heart. His greatest contribution and enjoyment was taking care of his grandson, Tae.

A life-long member of Speight’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood, he was active in the Church Choir, served as the church custodian, and was President of the Trustee Board. He was also a proud member of the Spiritual Harmonizers of Roane County.

No stranger to hard work, he spent 38 years as a Shipping/Receiving Clerk at Martin Marietta X-10 plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee before retiring in December 2003.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Sonny Henley, Sr.; mother, Mary Christine Deathridge Henley; wife, Mildred Regina Hughes Hawkins; and daughter, Vivian Michelle Hawkins.

Albert leaves cherished memories to:

A Very Dedicated & Devoted Daughter: Tonya D. Jones of Rockwood, TN

Grandson: Tae Jones of Rockwood, TN

Godson: Jordon Hardy of Biloxi, MS

Brothers: Earnest Henley (Olga) of Knoxville, TN

Terry Henley (Nisha) of Knoxville, TN

Paul Henley (Peri) of Knoxville, TN

William Henley of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Mary Wilson of Knoxville, TN

Marie Knaff (James) of Knoxville, TN

Gail Gallaher (Richard) of Rockwood, TN

Aunts: Lea Arnwine of Niota, TN

Pauline Arnwine of Niota, TN

Eva Carney of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Odella L. Ward of Upper Marlboro, MD

Special & Devoted Friend: Dorothy Eskridge of Rockwood, TN

A Special Cousin who was more like a Brother: Gene Arnwine

Special Relationships that he held dear: Johnny Johnson, Julian Eskridge, Denise Flack, The Spiritual Harmonizers of Roane County, Eunice Brown, Frank Carney, Billy Thomas, Pam Roddy, and James Linson, Jr.

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Erica N. Haigler officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

