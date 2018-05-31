Obituaries

Mary Proffitt Smith, Rockwood

Mary Proffitt Smith, age 75 passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born January 17, 1943 in Rockwood, TN. Mary was a member of Rockwood Church of Christ in Rockwood, TN. She was preceded in death by her Husband; William Homer Smith, Parents; John Walter and Lue Elcy Proffitt, Sisters; Esther Brown and Jane Proffitt, Brother; Houston Proffitt, 2 Infant sisters and 1 Infant brother.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Sonya Hupko and Husband Mike of Apex NC.

3 Grandchildren: Alexandra, Caroline and Blake Hupko of Apex, NC.

Brother: Milburn Proffitt and Wife Sandra of Rockwood, TN.

Several Nieces and Nephews

Family and friends will meet Friday, June 1st, 2018 at 3:00 pm for a graveside service in the Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Todd Houston officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Proffitt Smith

