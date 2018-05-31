Obituaries

Conley “Ray” Kennedy, Rockwood

Mr. Conley “Ray” Kennedy, age 66, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born November 2, 1951 in the New River community of Campbell County, Tennessee. Ray was a retired painter and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing the guitar, playing Country and Gospel music. He loved fishing and shooting pool. He was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Kennedy; mother, Clara Byrge; sister, Brenda Sue Hensley; and brothers, Kurlin Kennedy and Carvin Kennedy.

Survivors include:

Wife: Nancy Kennedy of Rockwood, TN

Son: Michael Kennedy (Courtney) of Jefferson, GA

Step-Children: Bryan Sheffield (Vicki) of Winder, GA

Jeff Sheffield (Jasmine) of Jefferson, GA

Jennifer Sheffield of Atlanta, GA

Steven Sheffield of AL

Angela Griffith of Oak Ridge, TN

12 Grandchildren

Step-Mother: Nancy Kennedy of Petros, TN

Sisters: Linda Lowe (Lonnie) of Petros, TN

Wanda Armes (Bill) of Petros, TN

Norma Armes (Ronald) of Petros, TN

Dean Bunch (Lonnie) of Petros, TN

Lorene Kennedy of Petros, TN

Aunt: Callie Mae Armes of Petros, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Lonnie Lowe officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Byrge Cemetery in the New River community of Campbell County, Tennessee for committal services and interment. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Conley “Ray” Kennedy.

