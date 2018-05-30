Obituaries

Carl Edward Conley, Harriman

Mr. Carl Edward Conley, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday May 29, 2018. He was a Past Master of South Gate Lodge 569 F & AM.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Mark and Lilie Conly.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Ryans Conley.

Two sons and daughter-in-law: Mike Conley, Steve and Shannon Conley.

Two granddaughters: Nikki and Megan Conley.

Great granddaughter: Grace.

Sisters and brothers-in-law: Billy & Tom Bingham and Pat & Raymond Amador.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday June 1, 2018 from 11:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Masonic service will follow at 2:00 PM and Funeral service will follow with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Conley family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

